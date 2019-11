When will new episodes of The Mandalorian be available on Disney+?

Disney's Star Wars series, The Mandalorian debuted with one episode available for streaming. New episodes will be released on Fridays (and one Wednesday), so coming up will be:

Episode 2 - November 15, 2019

Episode 3 - November 22, 2019

Episode 4 - November 29, 2019

Episode 5 - December 6, 2019

Episode 6 - December 13, 2019

Episode 7 - December 18 (Wednesday), 2019

Episode 8 - December 27, 2019