Can I watch Disney+ on my PlayStation 4 / Xbox One?

Disney+ is available on all major devices including consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can see a list of all the supported devices in the screenshot above or in the list below.
Disney+ is a streaming video service owned by The Walt Disney Company. It is availble for $6.99 a month (or $12.99 a month w/ Hulu and ESPN+). The service includes film and television content from Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television 20th Century Fox, Lucasfilm/Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, and Pixar. It also includes newly released and exclusive scripted and unscripted content.You can subscribe to Disney+ through its official website or one of its many apps.
Disney+ Supported Devices:
- PlayStation 4
- Xbox One
- Amazon Fire TV
- Android TV
- AppleTV
- Chromecast
- LG TVs
- Roku
- Samsung
- Chrome OS
- MacOs
- Windows PC
- Amazon Fire Tablets
- Android Phones and Tablets
- iPhone and iPad
