Can I watch Disney+ on my PlayStation 4 / Xbox One?

Disney+ is available on all major devices including consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can see a list of all the supported devices in the screenshot above or in the list below.

Disney+ is a streaming video service owned by The Walt Disney Company. It is availble for $6.99 a month (or $12.99 a month w/ Hulu and ESPN+). The service includes film and television content from Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television 20th Century Fox, Lucasfilm/Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, and Pixar. It also includes newly released and exclusive scripted and unscripted content.

You can subscribe to Disney+ through its official website or one of its many apps.

Disney+ Supported Devices: