How can I replace lost / damaged AirPods Pro ear tips?

Can I purchase replacement AirPods Pro ear tips? Do the AirPods Pro ear tips come separately?

AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro are the first AirPods to feature a soft, in-ear tip to block outside sound. Ear tips come in three different sizes, for a comfortable, firm fit inside the ear. Much like AirPods themselves, the ear tips can be lost or misplaced easily.

Apple offers replacement ear tips in three sizes. You can make a Genius Bar appointment to purchase ear tips, or order them online. Here's how to get a new pair shipped from Apple:

  1. Navigate to the site support.apple.com/airpods
  2. Click Replace an AirPod or ear tip
  3. Click Order Replacements
  4. Sign in with your Apple ID
  5. Follow the instructions to submit your order. Ear tips cost $3.95 plus tax per pair.
  6. Ear tips should arrive within 3-5 business days

Newest iPhone FAQs

VIEW ALL FAQS

tags: 
AirPods

Comments

Add new comment