How can I replace lost / damaged AirPods Pro ear tips?

Can I purchase replacement AirPods Pro ear tips? Do the AirPods Pro ear tips come separately?
AirPods Pro are the first AirPods to feature a soft, in-ear tip to block outside sound. Ear tips come in three different sizes, for a comfortable, firm fit inside the ear. Much like AirPods themselves, the ear tips can be lost or misplaced easily.
Apple offers replacement ear tips in three sizes. You can make a Genius Bar appointment to purchase ear tips, or order them online. Here's how to get a new pair shipped from Apple:
- Navigate to the site support.apple.com/airpods
- Click Replace an AirPod or ear tip
- Click Order Replacements
- Sign in with your Apple ID
- Follow the instructions to submit your order. Ear tips cost $3.95 plus tax per pair.
- Ear tips should arrive within 3-5 business days
