How can I replace lost / damaged AirPods Pro ear tips?

AirPods Pro are the first AirPods to feature a soft, in-ear tip to block outside sound. Ear tips come in three different sizes, for a comfortable, firm fit inside the ear. Much like AirPods themselves, the ear tips can be lost or misplaced easily.

Apple offers replacement ear tips in three sizes. You can make a Genius Bar appointment to purchase ear tips, or order them online. Here's how to get a new pair shipped from Apple: