What is HBO Max?

HBO Max is the top-level, premium video streaming service from HBO. HBO Max features maximum access to the largest library of content in the HBO family and costs $15 per month. No cable subscription is required.

HBO Max subscribers can view original, HBO Max exclusive shows, on-demand content from parent company TimeWarner, and more. All content available on HBO Go and HBO Now can be accessed with HBO Max.

The catalog includes over 10,000 hours of content from Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, CNN, Crunchyroll, The CW, DC Entertainment, HBO, Looney Tunes, New Line, TBS, TNT, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, and Warner Bros. among others. Exclusive streaming rights include The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Pretty Little Liars, and Friends.