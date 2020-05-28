HBO Max launches on iOS and Apple TV

HBO has released its latest streaming platform to Apple device owners, including the Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac. HBO Max is the top-level, premium streaming service from HBO, with the largest library of content in the HBO family.

Full access is delivered via the HBO Max stand-alone app, with a monthly subscription price of $14.99. New users can take advantage of a free seven-day trial before buying online or with an in-app purchase.

Existing HBO NOW subscribers' memberships will automatically roll-over into the HBO Max catalog, with no extra charges for the expanded content. If you already have HBO through a service provider such as Verizon Fios or Xfinity, sign in with your provider credentials to gain access to the HBO Max app.

So now that it's here, what's included in HBO Max? Over 10,000 hours of programming from Warner Bros, Turner TV, and HBO spanning 100 years of entertainment. Highlights include Max Originals, motion pictures from Warner Bros and New Line, TV series, and titles from content providers such as DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, and TCM.

Up to five personalized viewer profiles are supported, as well as downloading for viewing offline. HBO Max also offers hand-picked collections including a curated kids' experience.

HBO Max will have compatibility with the Apple TV app, showing up in the Up Next queue and Siri search, however the service will not go forward as an Apple TV Channel. Existing HBO Channel subscribers should install the stand-alone HBO Max app to view an updated content library. Next year, WarnerMedia plans to offer a lower-cost subscription option for HBO Max, which will be partially supported by ads.