Watch Apple TV+ and EPIX free for a limited time

Apple has made several of its original shows free to watch without an Apple TV+ subscription. Streaming content included in the offer can be seen under the "Free for Everyone" collection in the Apple TV app. To watch, you must be signed into the app with an Apple ID, but no purchase is required. Shows can also be watched on a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Free Apple TV+ Shows

Dickinson

The Elephant Queen

Ghostwriter

Helpsters

For All Mankind

Little America

Servant

Snoopy in Space

There's no shortage of streaming content recommendations for those spending more time at home this spring. Alongside select Apple TV+ originals is a total access free trial of EPIX through May 2, 2020. EPIX channel offers its own original shows, such as Belgravia, Godfather of Harlem, and War of the Worlds, in addition to movies and documentaries. Three weeks of binge watching is not nearly enough time to explore the expansive EPIX catalog.

HBO hits including Big Little Lies, Silicon Valley, The Sopranos, True Blood, Veep, The Wire, and more are also free to watch. All content can be seen in the Apple TV app on Apple devices or at tv.apple.com. Apple TV can also be installed on compatible Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as select LG and Samsung smart TV models.