How much does HBO Max cost?

What does it cost for an HBO Max subscription? What is the monthly price for HBO Max? Does HBO Max cost more than HBO NOW or HBO Go?
HBO Max costs $14.99 per month, with no cable subscription required for full access. This pricing is the same as HBO NOW.
In fact, HBO NOW subscribers who are billed directly by HBO have access to the entire HBO Max library at launch. There are no extra charges for existing HBO NOW subscribers.HBO Max is the top-tier service from HBO, with the largest on-demand content library. Original shows will also be delivered via HBO Max.
