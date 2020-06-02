How to recover your HBO Watch List after upgrading to HBO Max

If you were an HBO Now subscriber you probably saw your app update to HBO Max sometime late last week. HBO Max includes access to a lot more content from WarnerMedia (HBO's parent company), including movies from Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema and content from providers such as TNT, TBS, CNN, DC, TCM, truTV and the Cartoon Network. HBO Now subscribers automatically upgrade to HBO Max (and the app will update automatically if you have auto app updates turned on), and other HBO subscribers can access HBO Max using their provider logins at no extra cost.

One problem that has cropped up with the transition, however, is that My List (your watch list) and Continue Watching lists do not transfer. If you had a whole lineup ready to watch and would like to recover it, you have a few options. If you have the HBO Now app on another device that hasn't updated, you can still access access your lists there and manually recreate your list on HBO Max. If not, follow these steps to recover: