How to recover your HBO Watch List after upgrading to HBO Max

Submitted by Jon Reed on
If you were an HBO Now subscriber you probably saw your app update to HBO Max sometime late last week. HBO Max includes access to a lot more content from WarnerMedia (HBO's parent company), including movies from Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema and content from providers such as TNT, TBS, CNN, DC, TCM, truTV and the Cartoon Network. HBO Now subscribers automatically upgrade to HBO Max (and the app will update automatically if you have auto app updates turned on), and other HBO subscribers can access HBO Max using their provider logins at no extra cost.
One problem that has cropped up with the transition, however, is that My List (your watch list) and Continue Watching lists do not transfer. If you had a whole lineup ready to watch and would like to recover it, you have a few options. If you have the HBO Now app on another device that hasn't updated, you can still access access your lists there and manually recreate your list on HBO Max. If not, follow these steps to recover:
- Just to verify that your watch list is empty, open up the HBO Max app, tap on your profile in the bottom right, then tap on My List.
- Navigate to play.hbonow.com in a browser on your computer (mobile devices will automatically redirect to the main HBO site, so you need to use a computer), log in and click on your profile in the top right.
- You can access either My List or Continue Watching.
- Now you can recreate your list on the HBO Max app using these lists as reference. It may be a long tedious process depending on the size of your list, but all you have to do now is search for the titles in the HBO Max app and tap "Add To My List."