How to view your Safari reading list offline

The Reading List feature in Safari is a great way to set aside web pages to read later, rather than bookmarking each one or leaving a tab open for every article you want to peruse. Not only does it let you keep all of your to-read items in one place, but it lets you save them so you can read them offline as well. Obviously this is a useful feature for air travel or any time you might be in a remote location with poor connectivity. Here's how to use Safari's Reading List on iPhone and iPad:

First off, to save articles for offline viewing, you'll have to enable the feature in Settings. Head to Settings -> Safari. Scroll down to Automatically Save Offline and toggle it on. Now you just need to add some items to your list. Open Safari and navigate to a webpage you'd like to view later, then tap the Share button at the bottom. Select "Add to Reading List" from the Share menu options. To access your reading list, tap on the History button at the bottom of the screen. Tap on the spectacles tab at the top to see your reading list, which should have the article you just saved at the top of it. To remove items from your list you can either use the Edit button at the bottom or simply swipe left on them to reveal a delete button.