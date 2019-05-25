How to view your Safari reading list offline

Submitted by Jon Reed on

How to use Safari's Reading List offline on iPhone and iPad.

The Reading List feature in Safari is a great way to set aside web pages to read later, rather than bookmarking each one or leaving a tab open for every article you want to peruse. Not only does it let you keep all of your to-read items in one place, but it lets you save them so you can read them offline as well. Obviously this is a useful feature for air travel or any time you might be in a remote location with poor connectivity. Here's how to use Safari's Reading List on iPhone and iPad:

  1. First off, to save articles for offline viewing, you'll have to enable the feature in Settings. Head to Settings -> Safari.
    2. How to use Safari's Reading List offline on iPhone and iPad.
  2. Scroll down to Automatically Save Offline and toggle it on.
    3. How to use Safari's Reading List offline on iPhone and iPad.
  3. Now you just need to add some items to your list. Open Safari and navigate to a webpage you'd like to view later, then tap the Share button at the bottom.
    4. How to use Safari's Reading List offline on iPhone and iPad.
  4. Select "Add to Reading List" from the Share menu options.
    5. How to use Safari's Reading List offline on iPhone and iPad.
  5. To access your reading list, tap on the History button at the bottom of the screen.
    6. How to use Safari's Reading List offline on iPhone and iPad.
  6. Tap on the spectacles tab at the top to see your reading list, which should have the article you just saved at the top of it.
    7. How to use Safari's Reading List offline on iPhone and iPad.
  7. To remove items from your list you can either use the Edit button at the bottom or simply swipe left on them to reveal a delete button.
    8. How to use Safari's Reading List offline on iPhone and iPad.

Newest iPhone FAQs

VIEW ALL FAQS

tags: 
Guides
Safari
Internet and Browsing