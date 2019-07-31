How to use Safari's download manager on iPhone.

iOS 13 finally adds a download manager to Safari on iPhone and iPad, which makes it more like your desktop where you can see (and choose) where a downloaded file is saved. Now any time you tap on a direct link to a downloadable file like a PDF, MP3, CSV, etc., a window will pop up asking if you want to download it or, in some cases, view/listen to it.

Once you start a download you can see a progress bar beneath the download icon in the top right.

Tapping on the download arrow icon will show you a list of downloaded files.

Head to Settings -> Safari -> Downloads. To change the destination folder, tap on "Other..." Now you can browse around and choose another folder. Just tap on the folder you want, then tap "Done" at the top right. You can create a new folder with the folder icon at the top.

By default, downloaded files will save to Files -> iCloud -> Downloads, but the download manager lets you change the destination, though you can't change it on the fly - you have to set the destination folder in Settings. Here's how to do it on iPhone:

That's all there is to it, now all of your downloads will go to the new destination.