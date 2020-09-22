How to view your Privacy Report in Safari on iPhone

According to Apple, "Privacy is a fundamental human right... [and] also one of [Apple's] core values." As such, the company designs its products "to protect your privacy and give you control over your information." To that end, iOS 14 has several new privacy features - you can now choose to share your approximate location rather than your exact location; you can make your Wi-Fi address private; you can limit third-party access to Photos; you can view iOS' security recommendations; and you can view Privacy Reports in Safari.

Whenever you are browsing the internet you are constantly being tracked by ad trackers that want to know exactly what you are looking at, what you are clicking on, where you are, how long you are looking at a site, and on and in an effort to profile you for marketing purposes. Safari's new Privacy Report will let you see exactly what ad trackers are operating on the sites you visit and which ones Safari has blocked. Here's how to view a website's privacy report: