Can I write an emoji with Siri in Messages?

Does Siri recognize emoji descriptions? Siri reads emojis, can it write them? Does iOS support emoji dictation?
Siri describes emoji characters when reading incoming iMessages and texts. But writing with the emoji keyboard is a different story.
When dictating messages to Siri, emojis cannot be used. Emojis are on their own, separate iOS keyboard. Siri will write the exact words that it recognizes with the currently selected language keyboard. However, Siri can write three "faces" made with text characters:
- Say "Smiley" to print :-)
- "Frowny" will output :-(
- "Winky" makes this face ;-)
