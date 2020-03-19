How to order pet food online

Submitted by Jon Reed on
In an age where we've become accustomed to ordering any and everything we want online and having it delivered to our doorsteps in a ridiculously short amount of time, our furry companions have not been forgotten. There are plenty of services that will deliver food for your dog or cat (or guinea pig, hamster, gerbil, snake, lizard, fish, bird etc.). While only a handful of the larger operations have mobile apps, there are plenty of quality pet food stores that can be found online using Safari on your iPhone or iPad.
If you are looking for a convenient pet food delivery service that you can easily access from your iPhone or iPad, here are a few to check out:
- Amazon - Surprise! Of course the world's largest online retailer has pet food, though it may not have as big a selection (or as low prices) as a more specialized pet store might have.
- Chewy - One of the premiere online stores for pet lovers, Chewy offers thousands of brands of pet food and other supplies with free 1-2 day delivery. Chewy offers various discounts for scheduled auto-ship orders too.
- Petsmart and Petco - These two leading brick-and-mortar pet stores have online presences as well, if you are a regular customer of either, just download its app to have full access to its inventory and schedule recurring shipments from your iPhone.
- Pet Flow - Although it doesn't have an app, you can schedule delivery of boxes of food, treats and more for your dog or cat, similar to a human food delivery service like Blue Apron.
- The Farmer's Dog - Highly rated by all kinds of canine groups, The Farmer's Dog delivers fresh, high quality human-grade food in scheduled shipments to your home. The "meal plan" is tailored to your individual dog as well.
- NomNom - Like The Farmer's Dog, NomNom also believes our pets should have healthy food fit for humans. They ship meals for both dogs and cats.
- PetPlate - Another healthy boxed meal delivery service, PetPlate specializes in dog food.
- Smalls - This is a boxed meal delivery service for cats only.
While there are plenty of online order/shipping options, if you use a smaller pet shop that doesn't have a website, ask about setting up automated deliveries.