How do I listen to regular FM and AM radio stations on Apple TV?

You can listen to just about any radio station in the U.S. on your Apple TV, just like you can on your iPhone or iPad. Simply press the microphone button and say "Play [call letters] radio" or a similar variation. For example you would say "turn on WQHT radio" to play Hot 97 from NYC. You can't say "play Hot 97" or "play 97.1." It is a super convenient way to listen to radio, especially if you have your TV connected to a sound system.