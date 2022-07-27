How to install tvOS 16 public beta on Apple TV

Beta software for the Apple TV has arrived for participants in the Apple Beta Software Program. This is the first time that device owners can try tvOS 16 without being a developer. The latest version brings cross-device connectivity, which is sure to bring new features by integrating Apple TV apps with those on the Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad. With tvOS 16 the Apple TV also gets Matter support, bringing better compatibility with smart home accessories using this standard.

Other new features include HDR10+ support, Nintendo Joy-Con connectivity, and a shared keychain among other refinements. Both the Apple TV 4th generation and the Apple TV 4K (5th generation) are supported. Before installing, beware that beta software can be buggy. Anyone experiencing issues can report them to Apple via the Apple Beta Software Program.

As a member of the Apple Beta Software Program, you can take part in shaping Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think.

Join the Apple Beta Software Program

Launch the Safari web browser on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac Choose the Sign Up button Sign in with your Apple ID Follow the prompts to enroll your Apple ID into the Apple Beta Software Program

Get the tvOS 16 public beta