How do I delete my Hitch account?

Here's how to delete your Hitch account/profile once you find love or just grow tired of the app:

Open the Hitch app on your device. Sign in to your Hitch account. Tap the person icon at the bottom right of your screen.

Tap Account. Scroll down and tap Delete Account.. Tap Confirm Delete from the popup. Select why you decided to delete your account.

Unlike a lot of other apps, Hitch does not make deleting your account difficult. You can always join again if things do not work out or you change your mind about dating.