Does Apple One require a contract?

Apple One offers different tiers of Apple services bundled together. Subscriptions can be initiated or cancelled directly on an iPhone, iPad, or on a Mac.

There is no monthly, quarterly, or annual contract to use Apple One.

Much like purchasing individual subscriptions, Apple allows users to cancel at any time. Cancelling a recurring subscription means you will not be billed in the future. The existing subscription provides access to Apple One until the end of the current month.

