What is Apple One?

Apple offers Apple One to bundle various subscriptions to its services together. Bundles provide one-stop shopping for users and can save money over individual subscription costs.

Several tiers start with a basic plan, which combines Apple Music with Apple TV+ into a single subscription. Other levels add Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud storage plans.

Apple One can be used with Family Sharing to share services with up to six people in a family. iOS will automatically deliver information about Apple One bundles to users who are already subscribed to Apple services.