How much can I save with Apple One?

What is the discount on Apple One subscription prices? How much does an Apple One bundle save per month?
Apple One delivers multiple Apple services in a single subscription. Bundles include Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage.
By purchasing an individual Apple One bundle, customers can save over $6 per month over the same services à la carte. Family plans offer savings of over $8 per month.Premier level Apple One delivers all of the above with Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+ for a savings of over $25 per month.
See all of the Apple One bundle pricing here.
