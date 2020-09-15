How much is the Apple Watch Series 6?

The Apple Watch Series 6 is priced at $399 to $799 depending on the type of case, size and loop/band you choose.

The $399 models include the Aluminum Case with Sport Loop, Braided Solo Loop, Solo Loop, (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with Sport Loop, Sport Band, Gold Aluminum Case and more. There are also a variety of $499, $699, $749 and $799 models available.

Apple also offers monthly payment options at 0% APR with Apple Card purchaces. Monthly plans start at $16.62/mo. for 24 months.