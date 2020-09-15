How much is the Apple Watch Series 6?

Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 6 on September 15, 2020. The new smartwatch offers a variety of updated features including a sensor that measures blood oxygen levels, an Always-On Retina display and faster hardware. It is available in a variety of different sizes, models with lots of loop and band options.
The Apple Watch Series 6 is priced at $399 to $799 depending on the type of case, size and loop/band you choose.
The $399 models include the Aluminum Case with Sport Loop, Braided Solo Loop, Solo Loop, (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with Sport Loop, Sport Band, Gold Aluminum Case and more. There are also a variety of $499, $699, $749 and $799 models available.Apple also offers monthly payment options at 0% APR with Apple Card purchaces. Monthly plans start at $16.62/mo. for 24 months.
