How do I add/delete a photo in Featured Photos?

The photo widget in iOS 14 displays a photo it believes you will want to feature on your Home screen or Widgets screen. The iOS 14 recognition algorithm determines the best photo to use from the For You section of your Photos app. As of right now, there is no way to add a photo to your Featured Photo on the Widgets screen. You can delete photos from the For You section if you do not want them displayed on your iPhone. Here's how:

Open the Photos app on your device. Tap the For You icon. Tap the featured photo you want to removed from the Featured Photos section Tap the trashcan icon. Tap Delete Photo.

You can remove the Featured Photos from your Widgets or Home screen the same way you would delete an app,