Can I install a Google Search widget on iPhone?

How can I get a Google Search bar on iPhone? Can I put Google on my iOS home screen?
Now that the iPhone and iPad support third-party widgets, iOS fans can easily add a Google search bar directly to their home screen.
The Google Search widget makes it possible to quickly enter a search term, use voice search, or snap a photo for image search without opening an app.Follow these steps to get a Google search bar on your iPhone home screen:
- Install the Google app from the App Store
- Long press on the home screen to enter wiggle mode
- Tap the plus (+) button to add a widget
- Scroll down to the Google widget or enter "Google" in the widget Search field
- Tap the Google widget and swipe left or right to choose a size
- Tap the Add Widget button
- Drop the Google Search widget on your home screen
