Can I install a Google Search widget on iPhone?

Now that the iPhone and iPad support third-party widgets, iOS fans can easily add a Google search bar directly to their home screen.

The Google Search widget makes it possible to quickly enter a search term, use voice search, or snap a photo for image search without opening an app.

Install the Google app from the App Store Long press on the home screen to enter wiggle mode Tap the plus (+) button to add a widget Scroll down to the Google widget or enter "Google" in the widget Search field Tap the Google widget and swipe left or right to choose a size Tap the Add Widget button Drop the Google Search widget on your home screen

Follow these steps to get a Google search bar on your iPhone home screen: