How can I make blank icons on iPhone?

There is a way to make icons invisible on the iOS home screen. iPhone and iPad users can use this trick to give the illusion of blank space in between icons.

In reality, the icons are replaced by Safari bookmarks that exactly match the home screen wallpaper.

Long press on the home screen to enter wiggle mode Swipe left until you see a blank home screen page Take a screenshot of the empty home screen Launch Safari and navigate to iempty.tooliphone.net Tap the button Add empty icons Tap the Upload button Tap the Choose File button Choose your screenshot from the Photo Library Tap the Send button Once uploaded, scroll down and choose the Bookmark method Select the icon position you wish to make blank on the home screen Tap the Add icons button Select the Safari share button at the bottom Choose Add to Home Screen Leave the bookmark name blank and tap Add Edit your home screen to move the blank icon into the correct position

To add blank app icons to your iPhone follow these steps: