How can I make blank icons on iPhone?

Can I put space between icons on iPhone? How can I customize the iOS home screen with blank app icons?

Add blank icons to iPhone home screen

There is a way to make icons invisible on the iOS home screen. iPhone and iPad users can use this trick to give the illusion of blank space in between icons.

In reality, the icons are replaced by Safari bookmarks that exactly match the home screen wallpaper.

To add blank app icons to your iPhone follow these steps:
  1. Long press on the home screen to enter wiggle mode
  2. Swipe left until you see a blank home screen page
  3. Take a screenshot of the empty home screen
  4. Launch Safari and navigate to iempty.tooliphone.net
  5. Tap the button Add empty icons
    6. Add blank icons to iPhone home screen 1
  6. Tap the Upload button
    7. Add blank icons to iPhone home screen 2
  7. Tap the Choose File button
  8. Choose your screenshot from the Photo Library
  9. Tap the Send button
  10. Once uploaded, scroll down and choose the Bookmark method
    11. Add blank icons to iPhone home screen 3
  11. Select the icon position you wish to make blank on the home screen
  12. Tap the Add icons button
  13. Select the Safari share button at the bottom
    14. Add blank icons to iPhone home screen 4
  14. Choose Add to Home Screen
    15. Add blank icons to iPhone home screen 5
  15. Leave the bookmark name blank and tap Add
  16. Edit your home screen to move the blank icon into the correct position

