How much is the HomePod mini?

The HomePod mini retails for $99.

This pricing is $200 less than the original, full-sized HomePod. While the HomePod mini offers many of the same features as its larger sibling, due to its smaller size it cannot adjust audio quality to match the shape of a room. HomePod mini also does not offer a home theater mode when paired with Apple TV 4K.

Two or more HomePod mini units can be used as an intercom, or set up as a stereo pair.