How big is the HomePod mini?

The HomePod mini is significantly smaller than the full-sized HomePod. HomePod mini also features a spherical design, instead of the cylindrical shape on the original HomePod.

The HomePod mini measures 3.3 inches high (84.3 mm) and 3.9 inches wide (97.9 mm). HomePod mini weighs only 0.76 lbs (345 g).

This means the HomePod mini is just under half the height of a HomePod, slightly more than half as wide, and only 14 percent as heavy as the full-size HomePod.