What is the HomePod mini?

The HomePod mini is Apple's second smart home speaker. Like the original HomePod, the HomePod mini offers "room-filling" sound and access to Hey Siri, but in a smaller package.

The HomePod mini looks like a sphere, with mesh around the outside and volume control buttons on top. Tap gestures can be used, and Siri controls music playback or compatible smart home appliances.

Multiple HomePod mini units can be linked for multiroom audio, stereo pairing, or the built-in intercom feature.