When is the HomePod mini release date?

Pre-orders for HomePod mini open on Friday, November 6, 2020.

The smart speaker is officially available starting ten days later, on Monday, November 16, 2020. Early pre-orders should arrive on this date, with the HomePod mini also appearing in Apple retail stores.

The HomePod mini brings Siri and Apple's smart home hub into a smaller package than the original HomePod. Despite its small profile, Apple describes the unit as delivering "room-filling" sound.