What is MagSafe for iPhone?

MagSafe brings Apple's magnetic charging and accessories to iPhone. Launched on the iPhone 12 series, MagSafe is compatible with Qi wireless charging.

Cases, chargers, and wallets lock automatically into place on the back of the iPhone. The magnetic alignment happens thanks to a ring of magnets inside the back panel of the iPhone case. The MagSafe charging cable for iPhone resembles a larger version of the Apple Watch charging cable.

MagSafe chargers are compatible with wireless charging on the iPhone 8 or later, however the magnets will not lock into place on models made prior to the iPhone 12.