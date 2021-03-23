Can I use a MagSafe charger on my old iPhone?

Yes, the Apple MagSafe iPhone charger uses the same Qi wireless charging standard as older iPhones. This means any iPhone that supports wireless charging can be used with a MagSafe charger.

The iPhone 8 and later include Qi wireless charging components inside, but no magnetic ring. The Apple MagSafe charger can charge an older iPhone. However, the magnetic ring that connects the MagSafe charger to the iPhone 12 and later will not attach to earlier models.

This means the MagSafe charger must be aligned manually with the back of an older iPhone to charge properly. Disturbing the cable may cause the charging iPhone to disconnect from power.