My Calendar widget is stuck on my iPhone?

iPhone Widget

With iOS 14 or later iPhone owners can display widgets on their Home screen to access their favorite information quickly. While this is a great feature that allows users to customize their devices, there seems to be a bug with some iPhone owner's Calendar widget. Some widgets are getting stuck on a certain date and won't update. There also doesn't seem to be a fix for this issue at this time.

You can try removing the widget and reinstalling it on your Home screen:

Remove Widget
  1. Touch and hold the widget that you want to remove.
  2. Tap Remove Widget.
  3. Tap Remove again to confirm.

Hopefully Apple will offer a fix the bug in a future update, but for now there doesn't seem to be an answer to this problem.

Newest iPhone FAQs

VIEW ALL FAQS

tags: 
Widgets

Comments

Add new comment