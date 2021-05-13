Google Chrome gets iPhone widget

Google Chrome browser has launched a companion widget for the iPhone, to make a quick search and other features easier. The official widget can be added to the home screen after the Chrome app is installed.

While Google Drive and Google Fit have had widgets for some time, Google announced that Chrome and Calendar would receive widget support during 2021. With the release of Chrome version 90.0.4430.78 for iOS, the Chrome browser widgets have arrived.

The Chrome widget includes three variations:

Quick actions including search, voice search, and QR code scan

Compact search bar widget

The Chrome Dino game

The main widget also provides a single button to enter incognito mode.