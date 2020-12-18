How can I save my Music Memos recordings?

Can I export my Music Memos? How can I copy my Music Memos to Voice Memos?
Music Memos will be discontinued as of March 1, 2021. Existing users can easily export their Music Memos recordings to Voice Memos.
Apple is redirecting all Music Memos users to Voice Memos and GarageBand as they end support for the app at version 1.0.7. Follow these steps to save your Music Memos recordings:
- Make sure your iPhone or iPad is running iOS 14
- Update Music Memos to the latest version (1.0.7)
- Launch the Music Memos app
- A dialog box announces "Recording is moving to Voice Memos"
- Tap the Export button
