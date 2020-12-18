Can I keep the Music Memos app on my iPhone / iPad?

Yes, if your iPhone or iPad is running iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 you can keep the Music Memos app on your device. Music Memos can also be re-downloaded from your App Store purchase history. Apple will no longer update the app.

Music Memos will be removed from the app store on March 1, 2021 for new installs. Apple no longer supports the Music Memos app past version 1.0.7. Instead, the company recommends transitioning to Voice Memos and GarageBand for recording music ideas.