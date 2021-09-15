What type of camera does the iPhone 13 have?

What are the specs on the iPhone 13 camera? How many cameras does iPhone 13 have?
All four iPhone 13 models include significant camera upgrades. Larger image sensor pixels, wider maximum apertures, and redesigned image signal processors capture more light and reduce noise.
iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini cameras
- Dual 12MP cameras: Wide and Ultra Wide
- Wide: ƒ/1.6 aperture
- Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view
- 2x optical zoom out
- Sensor‑shift optical image stabilization (Wide)
- Seven‑element lens (Wide); five‑element lens (Ultra Wide)
- 100% Focus Pixels (Wide)
- Lens correction (Ultra Wide)
- Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field (1080p at 30 fps)
- HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
- Sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video (Wide)
- Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
- Time‑lapse video with stabilization
- Night mode Time-lapse
- Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
- Continuous autofocus video
- Audio zoom
iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max cameras
- Pro 12MP triple-camera system: Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide cameras
- Telephoto: ƒ/2.8 aperture
- Wide: ƒ/1.5 aperture
- Ultra Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture and 120° field of view
- 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 6x optical zoom range
- Night mode portraits enabled by LiDAR Scanner
- Sensor‑shift optical image stabilization (Wide)
- Six‑element lens (Telephoto and Ultra Wide); seven‑element lens (Wide)
- 100% Focus Pixels (Wide)
- Lens correction (Ultra Wide)
- Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field (1080p at 30 fps)
- HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
- ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 128GB storage)
- Dual optical image stabilization for video (Telephoto and Wide)
- Sensor‑shift optical image stabilization for video (Wide)
- 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 6x optical zoom range
- Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
- Time‑lapse video with stabilization
- Night mode Time‑lapse
- Cinematic video stabilization (4K, 1080p, and 720p)
- Continuous autofocus video
- Audio zoom
Reports have alleged that Apple is working on periscope lens technology, but it is unknown if it will be worked out in time for the next-generation release. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes at least one model will be equipped with a periscope telephoto lens by 2022.
