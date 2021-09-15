What is the iPhone 13 screen resolution / size?

The iPhone 13 comes in four different models, offering three screen sizes to choose from:

iPhone 13 mini - 5.4-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display (2340 x 1080 pixels at 476 ppi)

- 5.4-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display (2340 x 1080 pixels at 476 ppi) iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro - 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display (2532 x 1170 pixels at 460 ppi)

- 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display (2532 x 1170 pixels at 460 ppi) iPhone 13 Pro Max- 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display (2778 x 1284 pixels at 458 ppi)

All iPhone 13 models feature increased screen area over previous models, thanks to a 20 percent smaller TrueDepth Camera notch up front. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max displays also feature ProMotion technology for high-speed, adaptive 120Hz refresh rates.

iPhone 13 was released in four models like its predecessor the iPhone 12. Apple released the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in the fall of 2020.

The iPhone 14 is expected to be similar to the iPhone 13 in design and features. Improvements may include some cosmetic changes such as a portless design and a notchless TrueDepth Camera system. There have also been rumors that Touch ID could return as an in-display fingerprint sensor.