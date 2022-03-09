When can I preorder the green iPhone 13?

Apple has revealed new colors for its current iPhone lineup. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 come in Green, and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come in Alpine Green.

While Green looks slightly darker and matte, the Alpine Green offers a lighter metallic shade. Both options are available for pre-order starting on Friday, March 11, 2022.

All of the above models arrive in stores and on doorsteps starting on Friday, March 18, 2022.