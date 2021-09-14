Apple reveals iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

Apple launched the latest iPhone lineup during its keynote presentation today. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are now available in five different colors, dubbed midnight, starlight, blue, pink, and Product(RED). The most obvious difference from the previous model is a back camera with dual diagonal lenses.

On the front side, the TrueDepth Camera notch is twenty percent smaller than the last generation, bringing more screen area to the iPhone 13. Of course, the iPhone 13 offers IP68 water resistance, Ceramic Shield front glass, and MagSafe charging compatibility.

Apple has brought its blazing fast A15 Bionic processor on board, which delivers 30 percent faster graphics performance. The Super Retina XDR display shows off HDR content with 28 percent more brightness than its predecessor.

When it comes to photography, Apple revealed Cinematic Mode, which automatically changes the focal length in a scene. While recording in real-time Dolby Vision, the screen can also be tapped to change the subject in focus manually. The faster Neural Engine and a redesigned image signal processor, along with 1.7 micron image sensor pixels can gather 40 percent more light and deliver Night Mode captures more quickly.

Apple continues to add more 5G bands in collaboration with wireless networks across the globe. Other internal hardware includes a larger battery, offering 2.5 additional hours of capacity over the iPhone 12.

iPhone 13 starts with 128 GB of storage for $799. The iPhone 13 mini with 128 GB of storage costs $699. Customers can pre-order starting on September 17, with full availability slated for September 24.