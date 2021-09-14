What is the iPhone 13 release date?

The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max can be pre-ordered on Friday September 17, 2021. The complete lineup hits shelves on Friday September 24, 2021.

Apple tends to prefer September for its release schedule, but last year's iPhone 12 was pushed back until October due to COVID-19. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max did not start shipping until November 2020. This year Apple was able to stick to a fall launch for its lineup of next generation devices.

Early rumors pointed to four new models dubbed the "iPhone 13" by the press. However, it was unknown if Apple would decide to skip the unlucky number for something else, such as the iPhone 12s or maybe even iPhone 14. Now we know the new lineup mimics the iPhone 12 lineup, and includes an iPhone 13 mini, standard model, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. All of the latest iPhone 13 models feature an increase in photo quality with the addition of a larger sensor and aperture.

Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone 14 could herald the return of Touch ID with the addition of an under-display fingerprint scanner, a significant change in screen technology.