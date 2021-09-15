Does the iPhone 13 come with a charger?

The iPhone 13 only ships with a USB-C to Lightning Cable and nothing else. Apple stopped including accessories in the boxes of its devices with the launch of the iPhone 12. Early iPhone models used to ship with earpods and a wall charger. Apple said it no longer includes accessories in an effort to cut down on waste. Most iPhone owners already own headphones and chargers.

You can purchase an Apple-certified charger starting at $19 through apple.com, or buy any of the third-party chargers available at amazon.com.