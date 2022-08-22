How many megapixels is the iPhone 13 camera?

How big is the iPhone 13 Pro camera sensor? What are the aperture specifications of the iPhone 13 cameras?
Starting with the iPhone 11 lineup, Apple began offering a triple-lens main camera on Pro models. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max continue this design, keeping the image sensor resolution at 12 megapixels (MP). Each lens has a specific purpose, ranging from telephoto for close-ups to an ultra-wide landscape lens.
The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature dual-lens setups with wide and ultra-wide lenses. Both the front and main lenses use 12 MP resolution sensors. Here are complete camera specifications for all iPhone 13 models:
- iPhone 13 mini: 12 MP wide (ƒ/1.6), ultra-wide (ƒ/2.4), 12 MP front TrueDepth (ƒ/2.2)
- iPhone 13: 12 MP wide (ƒ/1.6), ultra-wide (ƒ/2.4), 12 MP front TrueDepth (ƒ/2.2)
- iPhone 13 Pro: 12 MP telephoto (ƒ/2.8), wide (ƒ/1.5), ultra-wide (ƒ/1.8), 12 MP front TrueDepth (ƒ/2.2)
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: 12 MP telephoto (ƒ/2.8), wide (ƒ/1.5), ultra-wide (ƒ/1.8), 12 MP front TrueDepth (ƒ/2.2)
