How many megapixels is the iPhone 13 camera?

Starting with the iPhone 11 lineup, Apple began offering a triple-lens main camera on Pro models. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max continue this design, keeping the image sensor resolution at 12 megapixels (MP). Each lens has a specific purpose, ranging from telephoto for close-ups to an ultra-wide landscape lens.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature dual-lens setups with wide and ultra-wide lenses. Both the front and main lenses use 12 MP resolution sensors. Here are complete camera specifications for all iPhone 13 models:

  • iPhone 13 mini: 12 MP wide (ƒ/1.6), ultra-wide (ƒ/2.4), 12 MP front TrueDepth (ƒ/2.2)
  • iPhone 13: 12 MP wide (ƒ/1.6), ultra-wide (ƒ/2.4), 12 MP front TrueDepth (ƒ/2.2)
  • iPhone 13 Pro: 12 MP telephoto (ƒ/2.8), wide (ƒ/1.5), ultra-wide (ƒ/1.8), 12 MP front TrueDepth (ƒ/2.2)
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max: 12 MP telephoto (ƒ/2.8), wide (ƒ/1.5), ultra-wide (ƒ/1.8), 12 MP front TrueDepth (ƒ/2.2)

