What size / resolution is the iPhone 13 display?

The iPhone 13 model lineup features Super Retina OLED screen technology. Apple first used OLED display components in the iPhone X. OLED screens save power and deliver darker blacks, because unlike LCDs they do not require an always-on backlight to illuminate.

Apple refers to its high-resolution displays as "Retina" since the individual pixels cannot be seen by the human eye at a normal viewing distance. Pixel densities have exceeded 300 ppi since Retina branding was first launched on the iPhone 4.

When it comes to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, ProMotion technology offers a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz, delivering smoother-looking action over a standard 60 Hz display.

Below is a list of complete iPhone 13 model display specifications: