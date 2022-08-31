How much RAM does the iPhone 13 have?

How much RAM in the iPhone 13 Pro? How many GB of RAM in the iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13?
The amount of random-access memory (RAM) on board Apple devices continues to grow as processing speeds and the demands of software increase. The original iPhone launched with just 128 MB (yes, that's megabytes) of RAM installed.
The iPhone comes with fully integrated RAM, which cannot be upgraded after the components are assembled. Here are the RAM specs of each iPhone 13 model:
- iPhone 13 mini: 4 GB, LPDDR4X low-voltage SDRAM
- iPhone 13: 4 GB, LPDDR4X low-voltage SDRAM
- iPhone 13 Pro: 6 GB, LPDDR4X low-voltage SDRAM
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6 GB, LPDDR4X low-voltage SDRAM
