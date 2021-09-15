Is the iPhone 13 waterproof?

All iPhone models have been rated at least IP67 and above since the release of the iPhone 7. This includes Apple's entry level second-generation iPhone SE. Apple lists all current devices as "splash, water, and dust resistant" under controlled laboratory conditions.

iPhone 13 models are safe from accidental spills from common liquids and should survive being submerged at a maximum depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes. Check below for model ratings:

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max - IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes)

iPhone SE (2nd generation) IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus - IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus - IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

iPhone X and iPhone XR - IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max - IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)

iPhone 11 - IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max - IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 4 meters up to 30 minutes)

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max - IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes)

To avoid damage iPhone owners should avoid swimming or bathing with their iPhone and exposure to pressurized/high velocity water. Saunas, steam rooms and intentionally submerging your iPhone in water are also not recommended.