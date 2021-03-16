How can I type the degree symbol (°) on iPhone?

There are many built-in keyboard shortcuts on the iPhone and iPad. These symbols can be typed directly, instead of having to cut and paste them from elsewhere.

The degree symbol (°) is hidden in the iOS and iPadOS keyboard. To type this symbol directly, press and hold over the numerical zero key (0).

Two options appear, the number zero (0) and the degree symbol (°). To type the degree symbol slide your finger over it and let go of the keyboard.