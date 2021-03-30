How can I buy Audius (AUDIO)?

Can I trade Audius (AUDIO) cryptocurrency in the US? How do I buy Audius coins?

Audius (AUDIO)

Purchasing a crypto asset before it's widely available at US exchanges takes a few extra steps. If you are not comfortable transferring crypto between an exchange and a software wallet, do more research before attempting this process.

Here is a summary of how to purchase $AUDIO:

  1. Buy ETH at an exchange such as Coinbase
  2. Transfer the ETH to a Uniswap compatible wallet that supports ERC-20 tokens
    3. Uniswap wallets
  3. Link the wallet to Uniswap
  4. Use Uniswap to convert ETH to AUDIO in your wallet

