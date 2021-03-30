How can I buy Audius (AUDIO)?

Can I trade Audius (AUDIO) cryptocurrency in the US? How do I buy Audius coins?
Purchasing a crypto asset before it's widely available at US exchanges takes a few extra steps. If you are not comfortable transferring crypto between an exchange and a software wallet, do more research before attempting this process.
Here is a summary of how to purchase $AUDIO:
- Buy ETH at an exchange such as Coinbase
- Transfer the ETH to a Uniswap compatible wallet that supports ERC-20 tokens
- Link the wallet to Uniswap
- Use Uniswap to convert ETH to AUDIO in your wallet
