How can I buy Aave (AAVE)?

Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies (around 20 different cryptos at time of writing). It originally launched as ETHLend in 2017 before rebranding in 2018. Aave holders enjoy discounted fees on their platform and can vote on the future of the project.

U.S. citizens can invest in Aave (AAVE) through Coinbase by following these instructions (jump to step 7 if you already have a Coinbase account).