How do I buy EOS?

I want to purchase EOS cryptocurrency, how can I do that from my iPhone or iPad?

How to buy EOS cryptocurrency on iPhone or iPad with Coinbase.

EOS is the native cryptocurrency of the EOS.IO blockchain platform. Designed to support large-scale applications, EOS.IO claims to be more scalable than the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, with the ability to perform a million transactions per second without any fees. It currently supports over 100 dapps (decentralized apps) and has thousands of daily users. EOS can be purchased on a number of cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase and Binance. Follow these instructions to buy EOS on Coinbase (jump to step 7 if you already have a Coinbase account).

Newest iPhone FAQs

VIEW ALL FAQS

tags: 
Cryptocurrency

Comments

Add new comment