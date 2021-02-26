How do I buy EOS?

EOS is the native cryptocurrency of the EOS.IO blockchain platform. Designed to support large-scale applications, EOS.IO claims to be more scalable than the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, with the ability to perform a million transactions per second without any fees. It currently supports over 100 dapps (decentralized apps) and has thousands of daily users. EOS can be purchased on a number of cryptocurrency exchanges, including Coinbase and Binance. Follow these instructions to buy EOS on Coinbase (jump to step 7 if you already have a Coinbase account).