How can I buy Origin Protocol (OGN)?

Can I trade Origin Protocol (OGN) cryptocurrency in the US? How do I buy Origin Protocol tokens?
Buying a crypto asset before it's widely supported at US exchanges takes a few extra steps. If you are not comfortable transferring crypto to a software wallet and paying for gas, do more research before attempting this process.
Here is a summary of how to purchase $OGN:
- Open an account at Crypto.com
- Buy BTC at an exchange such as Coinbase
- Transfer the BTC to Crypto.com
- Trade BTC for OGN on Crypto.com
