How can I buy Origin Protocol (OGN)?

Can I trade Origin Protocol (OGN) cryptocurrency in the US? How do I buy Origin Protocol tokens?

Origin Protocol OGN

Buying a crypto asset before it's widely supported at US exchanges takes a few extra steps. If you are not comfortable transferring crypto to a software wallet and paying for gas, do more research before attempting this process.

Here is a summary of how to purchase $OGN:

  1. Open an account at Crypto.com
  2. Buy BTC at an exchange such as Coinbase
  3. Transfer the BTC to Crypto.com
  4. Trade BTC for OGN on Crypto.com

Cryptocurrency

