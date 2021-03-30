How can I buy LABS Group (LABS)?

Can I trade LABS Group (LABS) cryptocurrency in the US? How do I buy L.A.B.S. real estate ecosystem token?
Make sure before you purchase LABS or any crypto asset that you are familiar with the process. Buying an altcoin before it's widely available at US exchanges requires multiple steps, including costs for fees and gas.
Here is a summary of how to purchase $LABS:
- Buy ETH at an exchange such as Coinbase
- Transfer the ETH to a Uniswap compatible wallet that supports ERC-20 tokens
- Link the wallet to Uniswap
- Use Uniswap to convert ETH to LABS in your wallet
tags:
Comments
Add new comment