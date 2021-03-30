How can I buy Convergence Protocol (CONV)?

Can I trade Convergence Finance (CONV) cryptocurrency in the US? How do I buy Convergence ERC-20 coin?

Convergence Protocol

Buying a crypto asset before it's widely available at US exchanges means jumping through a few extra hoops. If you are not familiar with transferring crypto and covering fees and gas, do more research before attempting this procedure.

Here is a summary of how to purchase $CONV:

  1. Buy ETH at an exchange such as Coinbase
  2. Transfer the ETH to a Uniswap compatible wallet that supports ERC-20 tokens
    3. Uniswap wallets
  3. Link the wallet to Uniswap
  4. Use Uniswap to convert ETH to CONV in your wallet

